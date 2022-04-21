Bengaluru: Kejriwal interacts with party workers ahead of Karnataka elections

Bengaluru: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday reached Karnataka to attend an event on Thursday.

Kejriwal will also hold a meeting with the party-state unit leaders in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state next year, according to the sources.

The Delhi Chief Minister will attend a convention of farmers, women, and youth at the National College Ground in Bengaluru tomorrow.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party is looking to spread its reach beyond the Hindi heartland and to mark its presence in the southern states. Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the party leaders in this regard.