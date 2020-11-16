Bengaluru man shoots wife, tries to hang himself

Bengaluru, Nov 16 : A man in his 40s killed his wife over an alleged family dispute on Monday. Later he tried hanging himself to death, police said.

The incident took place in Basaveshwarangar area.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Sumitra, and her husband Kalappa. The couple hail from Kodagu district.

Prima facie investigation revealed that Kalappa used to quarrel with his wife regularly even over minor issues.

“Both were in a fit of rage following a quarrel. Kalappa appears to have opened fire using his Single Barrel Breach Loading (SBBL) gun and she died on the spot,” the police said quoting an eyewitness.

The police said: “After killing his wife, Kalappa seems to have realised his mistake, he tried to commit suicide by hanging himself.”

After hearing the gun shot, one of the neighbours complained to police. The police arrived and found Kalappa fighting for his life. He was rushed to hospital.

The police has seized weapon and registered a case.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.