Bengaluru police rescue 27 women from the brothel, 3 held

By Nihad Amani Updated: July 03, 2020, 2:33 pm IST
Bengaluru:  As many as 27 women have been rescued from a brothel in the city in a Central Crime Branch police raid on Thursday night, an official said on Friday.

“On Thursday night CCB women’s wing lead by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mudvi and team detected a prostitution racket and raided a big brothel house,” told CCB Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kuldeep Jain to IANS.

Among the rescued women, Jain said there were nine each from Nepal and Punjab, four from Delhi, two from Maharashtra and one each from Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

“Main pimp Yogesh from Rajasthan and two others have also been arrested,” said Jain.

Yogesh was operating the brothel with women predominantly from northern states within Puttenahalli police station limits in the city.

Source: IANS
