Bengaluru police unearth illegal inter-state arms sale network

Bengaluru, March 1 : The Bengaluru police unearthed an illegal inter-state arms selling racket and recovered 13 pistols and 52 live rounds of bullets from them on Monday.

The Bangalore west division police arrested eight persons in this connection, who used to procure country made pistols from Rajasthan, and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and sell them here besides carrying out other crime activities like burglary and murders too.

According to the police, the arrested are identified as, Kadir Khan, 32 years, and Fiazulla Khan, 31 years, of Bengaluru, Vinay, 29 years of Tamil Nadu, Parag Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, Shanawaz Ansari, 29 years of Gujarat, Nasir Sheikh, 50 years, Salman Khan, 28 years and Fakruddin all from Madhya Pradesh.

After taking part in the recovery parade at the Bengaluru police commissionerate here, City Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant told reporters that the City market police acted on tip off and first arrested Kadir Khan from the lodge who was trying to sell two pistols.

“He was arrested on Janury 29 night and after due inquires led us to Faizulla Khan against whom Bengaluru police has booked a murder case in Sampigehalli police station limits and another case of possessing weapons illegally in Bagalur police limits. When the police team enquired both, subsequently we arrested six more persons and busted an illegal arm sale network in the state,” he said.

The police havee registered a case and are investigating further.

–IANS

