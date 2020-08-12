Bengaluru riots: Muslims form human chain to guard temple

BENGAULRU: A video showing Muslim youth forming a human chain to guard a temple from arsonists after Bengaluru violence is doing the rounds on social media.

Stood in solidarity

A group of Muslim youth in Kaval Byrasandra, in the eastern part of Bengaluru stood in solidarity to protect a Hindu temple from being harmed.

News agency ANI tweeted the video captioned: A group of Muslim youth gathered and formed a human chain around a temple in DJ Halli police station limits of Bengaluru city late last night, to protect it from arsonists after violence erupted in the area.

#WATCH Karnataka: A group of Muslim youth gathered and formed a human chain around a temple in DJ Halli police station limits of Bengaluru city late last night, to protect it from arsonists after violence erupted in the area. (Video source: DJ Halli local) pic.twitter.com/dKIhMjQh96 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

In the video, one can hear people appealing to the protesters and saying — “For God’s sake… Please stay away from here.”

“We have formed this chain to show how we are here for all, but again we do not accept those who are trying to force RSS ideologies on people,” said one of the men who formed the human chain.

FB post results in riots

A major violence had broken out on August 11 late night over Facebook post laced with communal remarks allegedly shared by INC MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s nephew.

A strong mob of hundreds of people was spotted outside the house of the prominent politician, shouting slogans and demanding the arrest of he main accused Naveen

The violent crowd went on a rampage at the DJ Halli police station. They pelted stones and damaged the property. At least 10 to 15 cars were set on fire in the area.

Sec 144 imposed

At least three people died and around Around 60 police personnel including an Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) have been injured of which four have severe injuries.

The ‘offensive’ post was deleted and the Bengaluru Police arrested the main accused

So far, a total of 145 people have been arrested for arson, stone pelting, vandalism and attacks on the police in the KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed across the Bengaluru city. Curfew has also been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.