Bengaluru riots: NIA searches 43 locations in city

News Desk 1Published: 19th November 2020 5:44 am IST

Bengaluru, Nov 18 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 43 locations, including four offices of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDIP) — the Popular Front of India’s (PFI) political wing — in Bengaluru.

The searches were conducted in connection with large-scale rioting and violent attacks on D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli Police stations in Bengaluru on August 11 this year.

Rioters, armed with lethal weapons, caused injuries to police personnel, and destroyed public and private property including D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli police stations buildings and public and private vehicles.

The riot led to fear and panic in the nearby areas and was intended to cause terror in the society.

READ:  Either Gupkar Gang swims with national mood or people will sink it: Shah (Ld)

So far, 124 accused have been arrested in the D.J. Halli police station case and 169 in the K.G. Halli police station case.

During the searches, incriminating materials relating to SDPI as well as certain instruments for attacks like sword, knife, iron rods etc were seized, the NIA said.

“Further investigation is going on in both the cases.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 19th November 2020 5:44 am IST
Back to top button