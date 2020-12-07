Bengaluru theatre guard falls to death while fixing poster

Bengaluru, Dec 6 : A security guard slipped off the scaffolding and fell to his death while replacing a film poster at a movie theatre in the city, police said on Sunday.

“Chandrappa, 68, slipped while fixing a film poster on the Triveni theatre building in the city centre. He was rushed to the nearby state-run Victoria hospital but doctors declared him dead on admission,” Upparpete police station Sub-Inspector Shivaswamy told IANS here.

Police booked a case of negligence against the owner and manager of the theatre building under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

“According to Chandrappa’s assistant, the incident occurred when the victim took down the poster of a previous film and was fixing the flexi board of the new film that was released on Friday,” add Shivaswamy.

Movie theatres across the city reopened on October 15 after remaining shut for over seven months since March due to Covid-induced lockdown and restrictions, but are operating with only 50 per cent of capacity.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.