Bengaluru to be under complete lockdown from July 14 to 22

Bengaluru: Alarmed by surging Covid cases daily since July 1, the Karnataka government decided to re-impose a total lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from July 14 till July 22, it was announced on Saturday.

“A complete lockdown will be observed from 8 p.m. on July 14 to 5 a.m. on July 22 in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts to contain the coronavirus spread,” said an official of the Chief Minister’s Office in a statement.

Essential services and supplies will, however, continue during the lockdown across the city and its rural areas.

Following this, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, in a statement, said: “Considering suggestions from experts to curb the increasing number of Covid cases, the state government has decided to implement complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 p.m. on July 14 (Tuesday).”

He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the state government in following the lockdown guidelines and take measures to prevent the pandemic spread.

India’s tech city goes under lockdown again after the extended lockdown since March 25 was lifted on May 4, with gradual relaxation of its strict restrictions to restore many normal activities and revive the sagging economy.

Though the state government began to unlock 1.0 since June 1 and continued with unlock 2.0 since July 1, it re-imposed total lockdown on Sundays from July 5 to August 2 across the southern state to contain the virus spread.

Of the 2,798 new Covid cases across the state on Saturday, Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 1,533, taking its tally to 16,802, including 12,793 active, while 229 patients succumbed to the infection in the city since March 9.

In contrast, Bengaluru Rural reported 5 new cases, taking its tally to 345, including 292 active, while 7 died so far.

With 2,798 fresh cases, the state’s Covid tally shot up to a whopping 36,216, including 20,883 active cases while 613 people died of the infection.

Of the 504 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) across the state, 322 are in Bengaluru Urban district.

