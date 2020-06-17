Bengaluru traffic policeman succumbs to COVID

Bengaluru: A city traffic policeman who died after a cardiac arrest on Monday was reported positive for Covid-19, said an official on Tuesday.

“An Assistant sub-inspector at V.V. Puram traffic police station died of Covid,” said a police officer.

In addition to the deceased policeman, two more of his colleagues have also tested positive, leading to the sanitization of the police station.

Sources said the Covid victim was supposed to superannuate from service by July-end but was suffering from high blood pressure for a couple of months.

On Monday, the 60-year-old policeman was brought dead to a designated hospital in Bengaluru Urban, after suffering the cardiac arrest.

A Covid test on a swab taken from his body turned corona positive, sources said.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.