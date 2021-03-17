Bengaluru woman who accused zomato delivery boy of assault leaves town

Bengaluru: Bengaluru woman, Hiteshaa Chandranee who had accused zomato delivery boy, K Kamraj of assault left the city.

According to a report in The News Minute, she left the town due to alleged security concerns as her address was leaked online.

Counter-complaint

Recently, Kamraj had filed a counter-complaint against Chandranee. In the complaint filed at the Electronic City Police Station, he accused her of abusing and slapping him, falsely accusing him of assault, and defaming him.

Earlier, Chandranee had shared a video clip on Instagram and Twitter, alleging that Kamraj had hit her and run away after a heated argument with her.

She claimed that a delay in delivery of food was the reason for their argument. Acting on her complaint, police acted against the food delivery boy and arrested him.

After Chandrani’s video went viral, Zomato apologised to her for the incident and promised necessary action.

Local vs outsider angle

However, the issue took a local vs outsider angle with a section of Kannada activists siding with Kamaraj, who had not only lost his job but also was in police custody.

After he was released, Kamraj, with the help of Kannada activists, posted a video too, accusing Chandrani of hitting him and hurling abuses at him.

He added that she had hit him with “slippers”.

“After I arrived at the door of her apartment, I gave her food and I was expecting her to pay me (as she chose cash as payment mode),” Kamaraj said, adding that he also apologised for delay in delivery due to traffic and bad roads but Chandrani was very rude to him.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.

