Bengaluru Zoo to gift lions to safari

A proposal recommending the exchange is being submitted to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in New Delhi for approval.

By Mansoor Published: 11th August 2020 2:37 pm IST

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Zoo will gift three lions and a lioness. A pair to the Gadag zoo, and two lions to a Shimoga safari, both within the state limits under animal exchange programme earmarking the just celebrated World Lion Day, an official said on Tuesday.

“Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park has decided to gift two male lions — Dharma and Arjuna to lion and tiger safari Tyavarekoppa in Shimoga, which is 320 km northwest of Bengaluru”

said Executive Director Vanashree Vipin Singh
Source: Google/karnataka.com

It will also gift a lion and a lioness — Nakula and Nirupama to Gadag Zoo which is located 391 km northwest of the city.

Source: Google

According to Singh, the gifts were meant to celebrate the World Lion Day that was celebrated on Monday.

The biological park has four units — a zoo, safari, butterfly park and a rescue centre sprawling over 732 hectares of land and accommodates 2,279 animals. The zoo is nestled in the forests of Champakadhama Hills inside the Bannerghatta National Park.

Source: IANS
