By News Desk 1 Published: 19th September 2020 8:53 pm IST
Benny Dayal, Shefali Alvares' new love song 'gives all the feels'

Mumbai, Sep 19 : Singers Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares have recorded a new romantic track.

Titled “Beishqi galiyaan”, the song is set around a boy who has given his lovergirl 13 flowers — 12 real and one fake, telling her that he will love her till the last one withers away.

“Shefali is an extremely talented artiste. It was a great experience working with her. This song is a love number that gives you all the ‘feels’ in the world,” gushed Benny.

Shefali was equally effusive in praise of her colleague, and super thrilled to finally get a chance to sing a love song with “one of my closest friends and fellow singer, Benny Dayal”.

“I’m so happy as he decided to share his musicality with me on this song, which has been composed by Prateek Gandhi. This song is about love that has no boundaries, no thoughts, no expectations. It is just pure love,” she added.

She is happy with how the video turned out.

“This was shot during the lockdown directed by one of my oldest friends Kristy de Cunha. My video was shot by my husband Aly, and Benny managed to record himself. Both of us were directed on the phone by Kristy. It was quite an experience,” she shared about working on the song during the pandemic.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

