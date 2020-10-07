Bepannah actor Taher Shabbir ties knot with Akshita – Pics inside

Mumbai: Bepannah actor Taher Shabbir tied knot with his fiancee Akshita Gandhi. After the occasion, Taher shared photographs on his Instagram account.

Wedding dress

In the photos, the Bepannah actor can be seen in red and white sherwani. On the occasion, Akshita wore green lehenga and golden blouse.

In another photo, the couple can be seen in yellow outfits.

Sharing the photographs, Taher wrote, “Shams,the heretic, the wanderer, wandered and wandered for the enlightened one and finally he met Rumi. And she said yes. And then there was forever”.

Bepannah serial

Taher was last seen on Television in the serial, Bepannah. In the serial, Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget are in the lead roles.

He also played roles in Bollywood movies such as Fan and Naam Shabana.