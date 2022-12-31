Hyderabadi version of Besharam Rang song will leave you in splits

Hyderabad: Besharam Rang song from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone‘s most anticipated upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’ has been grabbing a lot of headlines lately. The song was released on December 12. With 153 million views on YouTube and continued trend status on social media, it’s clear that this song is a hit.

The Hyderabadi version, in particular, of Besharam Rang is sure to leave you in splits with its humorous lyrics and catchy beats. One of the Hyderabadi Instagram pages shared the audio of the song and lyrics of which are sure to have you singing along. Check here.

“Hame toh loot liye milke rishtedaaron ne

Bahaut he thang kiya ab tak kharze daaro ne

Nasha Chadha Jo Shareefi Ka Utaar Phenka Hai

Besharam Rang Kahan dekha rishtedaaron ne”

Several Hyderabadis jumped to the comments to express how they all can all relate to this funny version of Besharam Rang song.

Meanwhile, the original lyrics of the songs are —

“Humein Toh Loot Liya Milke Ishq Walon Ne

Bahut Hi Tang Kiya Ab TakInn Khayalon Ne

Nasha Chadha Jo Shareefi Ka Utaar Phenka Hai

Besharam Rang Kahan Dekha Duniya Walon Ne”

The original song is an energetic track has been gaining praise from viewers. The Hyderabadi version, however, is next level with its clever and humorous twists on the original lyrics and we all agree to it.