‘Best troll of 2020’: Palestinians pose as Emiratis in Israel

A group of four friends dressed up in traditional Emirati dress at Tel Aviv in Israel were treated like celebrities. However, there’s a twist in this story. The four men weren’t Emirati but Palestinians.

In a video which went viral on social media, the four men can be seen roaming in the streets of Tel Aviv. The natives noticed their traditional dressing and thought they were Arabs from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Everyone is going to Dubai, we came and did Dubai ourselves,” says one of them in the video.

The Palestinian men realized that the locals were falling for their prank and decided to play along.

One of them can be heard saying, “Guys, everyone thinks that we are actually from Dubai and they’re coming to take pictures of us.”

The video was widely shared on Twitter, with many people mocking Israel. Some even called it the best troll of 2020.

A Twitter user posted the video and wrote, “The best troll of 2020? Palestinians pose as Emiratis in Tel Aviv”

Palestinians pose as Emiratis in Tel Aviv

Another user wrote, “Palestinians troll Israelis and Emiratis! Palestinians pretending to be Emiratis get Israelis waiting in line to take photos with them. LOL, No one can mess with Palestinians!”

Palestinians pretending to be Emiratis get Israelis waiting in line to take photos with them. LOL

No one can mess with Palestinians!

Earlier this year Israel and Bahrain had agreed to a peace agreement, brokered by the US, to normalise relations with the UAE. Many gulf countries including UAE, Jordan, Egypt agreed to the deal.

However, the Palestinians have denounced the deal calling it a “stab to the Palestinian cause” by UAE.