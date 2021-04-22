Bettencourt Meyers: Richest woman in the world enters top-10 billionaires list

Paris: Francoise Bettencourt Meyers (67), the granddaughter of L’Oreal founder and the richest woman in the world has entered the list of top 10 billionaires.

As per Forbes, Bettencourt Meyers and her family own around 33 percent of the stocks of L’Oreal. She has also served the board of the company.

Bettencourt Meyers who is currently the chairwoman of the company become the heiress in 2017 after the demise of her mother Liliane Bettencourt.

Mother of two children, Meyers resides in Paris, France. Currently, her net worth is $82 billion. Globally, she is the 10th richest person.

Richest woman in India

In India, Savitri Jindal (71) is the richest woman with net worth of $13.2 billion. She is the 166th richest person in the world.

She is the chairperson of Jindal Group whose interests are steel, power, cement, infrastructure etc.

After the death of her husband and founder of Jindal Group Om Prakash Jindal in 2005, the companies were divided among four sons.