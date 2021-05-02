Better vaccinate all than lockdown

By Md Iqbal Jaweed

New Delhi: The government should compulsory vaccinate all on war footing by creating vaccinations booths as they have voting booths with each district or four sectors in the city on a particular day by turns. Close all business on the vaccinations day in that sector.

We need a single doctor and a few teams of nurses to vaccinate. Vaccinate all and mark all as they mark their finger nails with a different mark on a different finger to check evaders later on. Round up all beggars as they are reservoirs of COVID-19 infection and are carriers as it was done on Ms Ivanka’s visit. All salemen, transport workers should not be allowed to work without vaccinations certificate and finger mark.

All this is more important than lockdown with in a fortnight or shortest possible time if we want to save ourselves.

Dr Md iqbal jaweed (Press and publicity chairman IMA Hyderabad. Phone number: 9493406510)