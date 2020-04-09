Beware of fake news, warns Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Spreading false news is punishable, do not trust unauthorized news, appealed Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday.

“Spreading false news is punishable. Do not trust unauthorized news,” tweeted Yediyurappa sharing a poster of three monkeys.

Requesting the masses, the three monkeys depicted not to see fake news, not to hear fake news and not to speak fake news.

Yediyurappa advised people to visit the official website covid.19.karnataka.gov.in for authentic information.

“For all information, government-issued circulars, accurate statistics and helpline information, please visit the official website of the state government,” he said.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.