Beware of fraudsters while outsourcing Qurbani: Cyber Crime Cell

Hyderabad: Muslims in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana have resorted to outsourcing of Qurbani this Eid-ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, due to prevailing COVID situation.

They are outsourcing the work to the cattle traders and other groups, who not only buy the sheep, goats or cattle for them but also slaughter the animals and deliver the meat at their doorsteps or distribute it among the poor and needy as per their wish.

However, there are chances of fraud in online Qurbani. Officials of police and cybercrime departments have warned citizens to beware of fraudsters and don’t fall prey to cybercrimes. They advised them to enter into cash transaction only after thorough investigation.

Several attractive offers with pictures and videos of the animals are being circulated on social media platforms offering online payment options to the prospective buyers. But booking and ordering Qurbani online without proper enquiry may land one into trouble. One can fall prey to cyber crime. Hence the authorities have advised people to enter into dealing only after thorough enquiry and getting satisfied with the trader.

This is not the first time online sale of sheep or goat is being done in Hyderabad, it is being done for the past two three years but this time rising trend for online Qurbani is being recorded due to Covid pandemic.

In these times of COVID-19, with safety uppermost in their minds, many Muslims prefer outsourcing of Qurbani to avoid going out to buy the animal or perform the sacrifice at home. They don’t want to take the risk of going into a gathering or calling a butcher to slaughter the animal.

Making sacrifice is obligatory as per Shariah and not doing it despite having the means is sinful.

Source: Siasat news