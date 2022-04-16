BGMI fixes speed glitch, other issues with latest patch

New Delhi: Games developer Krafton has launched a new update for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) bringing fixes for multiple issues that the player base is facing right now.

According to the official patch notes, the new update brings a highly demanded fix for the speed issue after jumping off the Nimbus Island.

This is a bug that allowed players to move way faster than intended after abusing a glitch spot to jump off the nimbus island. Krafton has confirmed that this glitch has indeed been fixed, reports GizmoChina.

The patch also brings a fix for the issue where other players’ sensitivity codes will not get applied.

These codes usually allow players to share their custom sensitivity settings for the camera, aim down sight (ADS), and gyroscope with others.

Other than that, the last gameplay-related patch coming with this update fixes the issue where players were unable to see through the scope when they had the Christmas-themed Merry Tidings skin equipped to their UZI.

In a separately published patch note, Krafton has also stated that it has fixed an issue with a premium crate that gives an unintended item along with guaranteed rewards when opening the crate 10, 20, or 30 times.