Bhagwad Gita should be part of school curriculum, says Mouni Roy

Mumbai: Television actress Mouni Roy, who is making headlines for her personal life since a couple of months, spoke about how she turned to the Hindu scripture during lockdown and discovered its core value. She believes that it should be inculcated at school level.

The actress feels the Bhagwad Gita must be made a part of academic curriculum across India.

Speaking to IANS, Mouni Roy said, “I read Bhagwad Gita Ka Saar in childhood but didn’t understand it until now. See, one of my friends started reading the Bhagwad Gita and I also joined the class — this is before lockdown — and I didn’t make many classes due to hectic schedule.”

“But during lockdown, I was very religious. I think it should be a part of our school curriculum. I genuinely feel that it is more than a religious book. It is ‘life ka saar’ (crux of life), eternal knowledge, and it is basic knowledge. If you have a question in your head, the Gita has the answer,” said Mouni.

Asked if the entertainment sector needs to inculcate the teachings of the Gita, she replied: “The Gita is needed worldwide, not just in India or Bollywood or School. In India, it could change the orthodox thought process in families. We talk about ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. Instead it should be ‘Beta Padhao, Beta Bachao’, I think society is in need of this knowledge or awareness.”

She further added, “We literally live in ignorance, and we actually come from a country of the Vedas and the Upanishad, yet we don’t do anything. We are sitting on a gold mine and we don’t do anything it.”

“The entertainment industry is a stressful place, you don’t have the concept of Saturdays and Sundays, a 9-to-5 job, and we are constantly consumed in our minds and thoughts. So, for sure, the Gita is needed here, but having said that I think (be it) the rural, the urban, and the metros, everyone is in dire need of the Bhagwad Gita’s teachings,” Mouni Roy concluded.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mouni Roy is currently awaiting the release of her next film, Brahmastra, which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.

On the personal front, Mouni has been making headlines for his marriage rumours with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar. This comes after Mouni made her relationship official with Suraj on Instagram by sharing pictures with his family and even referred his parents as ‘mom & dad’.

(With IANS inputs)




