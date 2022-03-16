Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking ceremony in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during AAP leader Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony, at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo) Nawanshahr: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann greets Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his oath-taking ceremony, at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo) Nawanshahr: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony, at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar. (PTI Photo) Nawanshahr: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at his oath-taking ceremony, at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar. (PTI Photo)