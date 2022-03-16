Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking ceremony in Nawanshahr

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 16th March 2022 7:30 pm IST
Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony in Nawanshahr
Nawanshahr: Supporters attend the ceremony where AAP leader Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Nawanshahr: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during AAP leader Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking ceremony, at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Nawanshahr: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann greets Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit during his oath-taking ceremony, at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Nawanshahr: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking ceremony, at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar. (PTI Photo)
Nawanshahr: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at his oath-taking ceremony, at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr near Jalandhar. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button