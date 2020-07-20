Bhagwat to lead key RSS huddle in Bhopal from July 22

Posted By Neha Published: 20th July 2020 10:10 pm IST
Bhagwat

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, will hold deliberations this week in Bhopal which are slated to be attended by its top functionaries including chief Mohan Bhagwat.

This meeting, slated to be held between July 22 and July 25, assumes significance as it will come ahead of the much-speculated cabinet reshuffle.

Apart from Bhagwat, General Secretary Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi, and Joint General Secretaries Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal will be present.

The RSS top brass will take stock of organisational work, including that of its various affiliates, which had slowed down due to the pandemic. A resolution may also be passed in favour of ‘Made in India’ products and boycotting Chinese items, say sources.

The RSS, earlier in a meeting in New Delhi, took a decision to lead the nationwide campaign against Chinese products.

Since “Swadeshi” is a crucial part of the RSS, it is likely to brainstorm on ways and means it can use its massive cadre force to strengthen the Narendra Modi government’s call for “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Sources indicate that the RSS may also throw its weight behind the Modi government over its handling of the India-China border tussle that saw 20 Indian soldiers die in eastern Ladakh. With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi releasing new videos intermittently to question the government over the issue, that too is quite a possibility, added the RSS source.

Source: IANS
