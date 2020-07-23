Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi pushes TS Govt for Ganesh festival funds

Hyderabad: The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the largest public festival in Telangana, will be held this year from August 22. Devotees will celebrate the Ganesh festival in the COVID-19 pandemic with the restrictions.

Holding a press conference on Thursday the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) announced that all the devotees will perform Ganesh poojas as usual and he gave a call to all Ganesh pandal organisors to come forward to Ganesh pooja and install the diety’s pandals with all customs and traditions.

BGUS president, G. Raghav Reddy requested all the organisors and devotees to follow all the centre and state COVID-19 guidelines, by strictly following the social distancing norms and other necessary restrictions while performing the pooja and organising the Ganesh idol installation at the pandals.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi have urged the TS state government to sanction the funds for holding the the Ganesh festival and asked to take necessary steps in arranging the required security during Ganesh navarathris.

As every year tradition the samithi members started the Ganesh festival arrangements by celebrating Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s 164th birthday and inaugurated the BGUS office by performing Ganesh pooja for the coming festival. The committee is going to ensure that every devotee installs the idols just like every year they do and the committee is going to help people organise Ganesh pandals.