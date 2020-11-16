Bhai Dooj 2020: Ira Khan pens emotional note for ‘bhai’ Junaid Khan

Mumbai: On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan penned an emotional note for her elder brother Junaid Khan. Junaid Khan and Ira Khan are the children of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta.

Ira Khan shared a throwback video of Junaid from one of his plays. The sneak peek video is from one of his theatre plays, ‘A farming story’ where he is seen painting his face, getting ready and doing his own make-up for the look.

Wishing her brother a very happy Bhai Dooj, Ira Khan penned a long note on Instagram which read, “Oh, what to say… so much to say… how to say it right? Happy Bhaubeej, Junnu🤗 I don’t think I express or consider how grateful I am to have a brother like mine so that’s what I use this day for. Junaid is a kickass brother. Such large chunks of my personality and life are the way they are because of him – all good things! And then we spent a few years away from each other doing various things. When I came back, he said Faezeh was looking for people to help backstage. He was also a part of the play.”

She further wrote, “Watching Junaid in a professional space is awe-striking. And it reminded me and emphasized to me how much he is outside of just being my brother. Watching him (and discussing him with the rest of the crew behind his back😉), I was bloated with pride. Of course, I’d never tell him that. But that’s the perks of him not being on social media🙄🙈 Take a moment to appreciate the people in your life. And use any excuse to do it. They deserve it and so do you💛 #diwali #bhaubeej #bhaidooj #appreciationpost #proud #notalone #support #leanonme”.

Also known as Bhai Phota or Yama Dwitiya, Bhai Dooj is a part of the five-day festivities celebrated post-Diwali. Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates and cherishes the bond between brother and sister. The festival is the celebration of love, care, and affection for the siblings.

On this occasion, the sister offers an aarti, flower, and applies a tilak on the brother’s forehand as a prayer for his good wishes.

Celebrating Bhai Dooj gives the feeling of togetherness and support for each other.

Junaid Khan is the elder son of Aamir Khan who started his acting journey by doing theatre and has been performing in plays for more than three years now before studying theatre for two years.

Meanwhile, Ira Khan is making headlines these days for an Instagram video series where she opened up about her life with depression and how she is dealing with it.