Bhai Jagtap is new Mumbai Congress chief

By IANS|   Updated: 19th December 2020 10:37 pm IST
Mumbai, Dec 19 : The Congress on Saturday named veteran leader Ashok A. Jagtap, or Bhai Jagtap, as the new Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President, ending months of speculation on the issue.

Jagtap replaces outgoing chief Eknath Gaikwad as the party prepares to tackle the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation elections in early 2022.

Former legislator Charan Singh Sapra is the new Working President while former minister Arif Naseem Khan will be the Campaign Committee Chairman.

Amarjit Singh Manhas will chair the Coordination Committee and Suresh H. Shetty will be the chairman of the Manifesto & Publication Committee.

Senior leader Chandrakant Handore will be the state in-charge of the Mumbai Congress, as per an official statement.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

