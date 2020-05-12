Bhainsa communal clash: Minority Commission chief seeks report

Hyderabad: Chairman Telangana Minorities Commission Mohammed Qamaruddin has sought report from district collector and superintendent of police on Bhainsa communal clash.

Trouble broke out in the communally sensitive town, in Nirmal district, after some trouble makers entered a mosque and attacked devotees offering prayers. One of them sustained bleeding injuries.

Qamaruddin contacted district collector and SP and asked them to take action against the perpetrators. He stressed the need for better coordination between all communities to bring back normalcy in the area.

NMC chief sought detailed report regarding action taken against the culprits. He called for strict action against the mischief mongers so that such incidents are never repeated.

Source: Siasat news

