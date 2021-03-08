Bhainsa communal violence: KTR tells HM, DGP to act tough

Hyderabad: State IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao today asserted that serious action would be taken against those who cause law and order problem. On twitter the IT minister appealed to the Home Minister Mahmood Ali and DGP Mahender Reddy to take stern against the incident that took place on Sunday in Bhainsa in Nirmal district.

The Minister stated that the government will not tolerate such incidents come in the way of peace and development. Development is a key through a peaceful and conducive atmosphere and we are for protecting law and order, he remarked.

The state government will work effectively in protecting law and order and ensure that peace prevails.

There is no chance for such conflicts among the communities who should maintain peace and brotherhood, he appealed.

The IT minister asked MahamoodAli and Mahender Reddy to initiate action against those involved in Bhainsa incident in which some people torched the houses of others. He asked the people of Bhainsa not to believe in rumours and falsehood being spread by some vested interests. The incident took place among two communities and some have been injured and then hospitalized.

The huge police force is deployed at the place and the government is serious on the issue.

The minister said that the people should not fall prey to rumours and hate mongering spearheaded by divisive forces.

The government will stand by you to maintain law and order effectively, he tweeted.