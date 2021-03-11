Bhainsa: One more DCM set on fire, 14 persons including 2 municipal councillors arrested

Bhainsa: Miscreants set on fire a DCM 407 which was brought in a garage near the RTC Bus depot for repair. After this incident, the Police become more vigilant and started patrolling the area.

After the incident of violence on Sunday, the district authorities and the police have suspended internet and RTC bus services.

Due to the imposition of section 144 people are facing great difficulties in availing even the medical facilities. All trading establishments, shops and even medical stores are closed due to curfew. Bhainsa Tehsildar has extended Section 144 till March 13.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 14 persons belonging to both the communities including two sitting councilors responsible for violence on Sunday, and handed them over to judicial custody. Police registered 15 cases of violence and rioting against the miscreants.

The Nirmal District Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrior said the situation in Bhainsa now is under control. He advised people not to believe the rumours.

According to the SP, there are more persons who are behind the violence and the police formed 6 special teams to nab them. He appealed to people not to circulate rumours on social media.

The Inspector-General Warangal Range Nagi Reddy along with Nirmal District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqi and the Nirmal District SP Vishnu S Warrior undertook an extensive tour of the city areas.

The local officials apprised the IG Nagi Reddy about the CCTV cameras installed on various roads and squares of the town.

Later in the day, the IG held a meeting in the DSP office with various Departments’ officials. The officials gave the details of the losses and the arrests. IG instructed the SP not to spare anyone involved in the violence.

Speaking to the media persons, Nagi Reddy said a total of 28 persons suspected to be involved in the violence are taken into custody for interrogation. About 22 persons have been identified through the CCTV cameras. He said the curfew shall be relaxed from Thursday to allow shops selling milk, vegetable, and other essential commodities. In order to prevent incidents of violence in future, more CCTV cameras shall be installed in the city.