14 Feb 2020, Fri Islamic Calender
Bhainsa riots: MIM’s legal aid, gets Muslims youths released

Posted by Qayam Published: February 14, 2020, 12:58 pm IST
On the advice of MIM President, Asaduddin Owaisi, legal aid was provided to the Muslim youths who were arrested after Bhainsa communal riots.

It may be mentioned that more than 40 Muslim youths were arrested by the police after Bhainsa riots, out of which 23 were released on 31st January.

The remaining youths were also granted bail but police arrested them again under P.D. Act.

Abdul Muqueet, B. Praveen, Muneer Ahmed, Mohammed Imtiazul Haque, Mohammed Zakiuddin pleaded their cases. A sum of Rs. 54 lakh was arranged for deposits.

Source: Siasat News
