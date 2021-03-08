Bhainsa violence: Amit Shah expresses concern; enquires prevailing situation

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to his deputy G. Kishan Reddy over the telephone to enquire about the communal incident that took place in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district and the prevailing situation.
Reddy said he spoke to Telangana DGP Mahendar Reddy again who told him that the situation was under control and the offenders will be nabbed soon.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) (banning assembly of more than five people) were imposed in the communally-sensitive Bhainsa town where members of two communities clashed, police said on Monday.
The situation is under control and peaceful, they said, adding 12 people including a policeman and one journalist were injured after the two groups pelted stones on Sunday night following arguments between two motorcycle riders over a road rage issue.
Kishan Reddy had earlier asked the top police official to arrest the culprits at the earliest.
Meanwhile, Telangana Municipal Administration Minister and working president of ruling TRS K T Rama Rao urged state Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and the DGP to take stern action to bring the perpetrators of violence to justice.
The Telangana government would not tolerate lawlessness in any form, KTR said.