Bhansali’s next is on Lahore’s red-light area; brings together top B’town divas

Mumbai: After 13 years, Bollywood’s legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to work on his dream project ‘Heera Mandi’ which will be a Netflix film. The movie deals with the red-light area of Lahore, Pakistan which is also known as ‘Shahi Mohalla’. It focuses on the women of that area especially the sex workers.

Heera Mandi will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s assistant Vibhu Puri who has also written dialogues for Bhansali’s film Guzaarish starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Now, as per latest reports, the ambitious project of Bhansali will feature the most strongest and powerful actresses from Bollywood.

Bhansali was originally supposed to make Heera Mandi with Rani Mukerji but things didn’t materialize.

While Alia Bhatt has been finalized others actresses including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra, Manisha Koirala, and Vidya Balan are in consideration and Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself is doing the casting for the movie.

Earlier, it was speculated that Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and Heera Mandi were the same projects. While both the films are the stories of prostitutes in the prostitution hub, they are two different scripts.

While Heera Mandi deals with the hidden culture of the red light area of Lahore, Gangubai Kathiawadi is the story of the mafia queen of Mumbai which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself.

As per reports, Vibhu Puri is working on the preproduction of the film and it is expected to go on floors in the first quarter of 2021.

Further details are still awaited.