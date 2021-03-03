Bhanu Uday Goswami continues to shoot despite getting injured

Mumbai, March 3 : Actor Bhanu Uday Goswami, who will be seen in the finite series “Rudrakaal”, recently got injured on the sets of the show. He was shooting for the opening episode of the series when he got hurt, but he continued to shoot.

“Rudrakaal is a crime investigative thriller drama series, which does demand a few action sequences. Initially, it seemed like it would be easy to shoot a particular scene. I felt I could pull it off smartly. But as we began shooting for the opening episodes, I happened to get a deep cut on my hand while performing the stunt. Although that did not stop me and I continued to shoot. The sound of everyone cheering on the set was encouraging. I felt less pain, and was able to finish my stunt,” he says.

Bhanu also hurt his knee recently. “I got injured while performing a one more stunt sequence for the show. However, the knee injury wasn’t so severe and managed to resume the shoot back again with ease. At times, one gets completely involved with the character and though it was painful, it was completely worth it,” he says.

The actor plays the role of DCP Ranjan Chittoda in the show.

The show will go on air on March 7 and also stars Dipannita Sharma, Rudraksh Jaiswal, Harsh Joshi, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Marathe, Kishor Kadam, Suraj Singh, Flora Saini, Bijay Anand and Dipannita Sharma.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.