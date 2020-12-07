Bharat Bandh: Cyberabad police issues traffic alert

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory to avoid inconvenience to citizens in view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ proposed by various farmers’ unions and political parties on Tuesday, December 8.

As per the report by Telangana Today, many protest programmes might be held at various places–on roads and junctions in and around the city, affecting the regular movement of traffic on roads.

Those traveling to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have been requested to utilize the Outer Ring Road to reach the airport in advance.

“There would be a free passage for emergency services and ambulances on all roads across Cyberabad,” said traffic police.

In case of any difficulty or obstruction under the limits of Cyberabad Commissionerate, officials advised citizens to contact the Cyberabad Police Control Room: 040-2785 3413, 040-2300 2424, 9490617100 and 8500411111.