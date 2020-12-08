Bharat Bandh: Heavy police force deployed across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In wake of nationwide Bharat Bandh, the Hyderabad police have made elaborate bandobust across Hyderabad. The officers on field have been asked to stay alert to avoid any untoward incident.

Additional forces have been mobilised in city and patrolling has been intensified. Since the ruling TRS party extended support to the Bharat Bandh the impact of bandh is seen effective.

Five senior IPS officers of Hyderabad police are allocated in all the five zones of Hyderabad. They have been asked to move personally in the areas from 9: 00 am onwards

Additional Commissioner (Crimes) Shikha Goel- East Zone , Additional Commissioner Traffic Anil Kumar-West Zone,Joint Commissioner of Police Special Branch, Tarun Joshi -Central Zone, Joint Commisisoner of Police, CCS Avinash Mohanty- North Zone, Commandant Murthy South Zone, Additional DCP Head Quaters Madipati Srinivas Panjagutta Division , Additional DCP CSW Srinivas Reddy, Banjara Hills Division.

The officers are requested to keep the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Anjani Kumar informed of all the developments .

Police has warned of strict action against those indulging in forcible closure of commercial establishments and stoppages of roads.