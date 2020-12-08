‘Bharat Bandh’: TRS, Oppn parties hold protests in Telangana

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS, opposition parties including the Congress and various unions on Tuesday held protests across Telangana as part of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the NDA government’s new agri laws.

Expressing support to the bandh, the TRS decided to actively participate in the protests in the state to ensure it was a success.

State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and TRS leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao attended a sit-in protest at Khammam.

State women and child welfare minister Satyavati Rathod and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy participated in protests at Mahabubabad and Nirmal towns respectively.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka attended a ‘rasta roko’ at Shamirpet here along with other party leaders.

Telangana Jana Samiti(TJS) leader M Kodandaram, CPI state secretary Chada Venkata Reddy, his CPI (M) counterpart Tammineni Veerabhadram and activists of Left parties and Left-affiliated trade and other unions held a protest at Kothi in the city.

The Left activists took out demonstrations at various places in the state in support of the shutdown.

The TRS, Congress and Left parties planned various events during the day as part of the strike.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao had justified his party’s support to the bandh, stating that the farmers are legally agitating against the new farm laws passed by the Centre.

He recalled that his party opposed the bills in Parliament as they would harm the interests of farmers.

The Chief Minister opined that the ongoing agitation should continue till the farm bills are withdrawn.