Bharat Biotech, Biovent, Sapigen to collaborate with IICT

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech International, Biovet, and Sapigen Biologix on Monday signed a joint Master Collaborative Agreement (MCA) with CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), to collaborate on the development of novel platform technologies for bio-therapeutics and vaccines to support indigenous, affordable healthcare solutions for humans and animals.

The collaborators will identify the mutually interesting projects to pursue under the agreement, Bharat Biotech said.

As a part of this MCA, the industry collaborators shall provide necessary financial support to CSIR-IICT for developing key raw materials required by the collaborators, and also perform in-vitro and in vivo studies for further development of potential vaccine candidates and bio-therapeutics formulations to be designed by the collaborators.

The broad-based MCA enables the partners to take up futuristic development activities in other related areas as well.

The MCA follows the contribution by CSIR-IICT during February 2021, in developing a synthetic process route for adjuvant molecule TLR 7/8 to Bharat Biotech for Covaxin, an indigenous vaccine it has rolled out.

The partners intend to strengthen the excellent working relationship between the two organisations, by conducting studies on futuristic vaccines, bio-therapeutic formulations, delivery strategies and also exploring innovative solutions to the vaccination administration process.

The MCA was signed in presence of CSIR Director General Dr Shekhar C. Mande, and Bharat Biotech CMD, Dr Krishna M. Ella, by Bharat Biotech Executive Director, Dr Krishna Mohan, Biovet Director, Dr Jalachari Ella, Sapigen Biologix Director, Dr Raches Ella, and CSIR-IICT’s Dr. S Chandrasekhar.

In his remarks on the occasion, Mande said that he is delighted about the collaboration as it would help realise India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar’ vision and contribute to disruptive technologies in the healthcare arena. The expertise of other CSIR labs will also be pooled in, if necessary, to take forward this vision.

Krishna Ella said this is a big forward-thinking step to explore future innovative solutions by design, and developing novel vaccine platforms in association with publicly-funded institutions like the CSIR-IICT, by pushing the boundaries of the advanced technologies.

Chandrasekhar said that CSIR-IICT will always be at the forefront to collaborate with the biotech industry by providing them timely support, in their endeavor to contribute to the National demand for vaccines and bio-therapeutics. CSIR-IICT has mechanisms in place to deliver under dire uncertainties like the present pandemic situation, and this preparedness is exemplified in the development of synthetic processes of key adjuvants necessary for Covaxin in a short span of 2 to 3 months.

Biovet is a leader in animal vaccines while Sapigen Biologix is engaged in research, design, development of technical know-how in all kinds of work in the fields of biology, bio-technology, bio-chemistry and varieties of drugs pharmaceuticals, medical diagnostic kits, vaccines, anti-bodies and other industrial bio-products such as enzymes and gums.