Bharat Biotech bosses discuss Covaxin status with Vice-President

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella called on Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu at his residence on Friday in Hyderabad.

They discussed the status of the indigenous vaccine, being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology, and the plans to make it available in India and the rest of the world. This indigenous, inactivated vaccine is being developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech’s Bio-safety Level 3 bio-containment facility.

During the interaction, the Vice-President lauded the collaboration between the ICMR and Bharat Biotech and stressed the importance of public-private partnership in bringing out the indigenous “world-class product”.

Recently, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi visited Bharat Biotech and reviewed the status of the vaccine candidate, Covaxin. It was followed by a visit from 70 ambassadors and high commissioners from several nations at Genome Valley Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad.