Bharat Biotech chairman deserves ‘Bharat Ratna’: BJP leader

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader G. Narayana Reddy has urged the central government to confer the “Bharat Ratna” award to the chairman and managing director of the Bharat Biotech International Limited Dr. Krishna M Ella for his efforts in inventing the COVID-19 vaccine “Covaxin”.

Narayan Reddy said Covaxin is the first COVID-19 vaccine which plays an important role in the prevention of the disease. He added that Covaxin was the first vaccine to be invented in India resulting in saving the lives of millions of people not only in India but across the world.

Reddy said Bharat Biotech International under the leadership of Dr. Krishna Ella has invented the vaccine in a very short possible time and the vaccine is proving to be effective against the decease.

White House chief medical officer and top American infectious expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has also complimented the “Covaxin” vaccine by saying the results of it is better than the Covishield.

Dr. Krishna Ella complimented the scientists of his laboratory team for their research work in inventing the vaccine.

Narayana Reddy appealed to the Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao to take up the issue of conferring the Bharat Ratna to Dr. Krishna Ella with the Centre.