Bharat Biotech gets DCGI nod to 2-18 age group clinical trials

Hyderabad: In a significant development to tackle rising corona cases, the Centre has accorded permission to the Bharat Biotech company of Hyderabad to conduct clinical trials to offer its injections to those under 2-18 years of age group.

The DCGI of the centre has directed Bharat Biotech to follow the recommendations of an expert in this regard.

While the second wave shows its adverse impact leading to lockdown of several states, the central government has offered the permission to this company to conduct the tests of phase two and three to this age group.

Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given its nod to the Hyderabad based company Bharat Biotech to go in for clinical trials.

With this the drug manufacturing company will go for the clinical trials on 252 selected volunteers. During 28 days the company will hold clinical trials for this age group at several places. According to information, the trials will be held in Delhi, Patna AIIMS, and Nagpur Meditrina centers. The DCGI already offered permission to this company to give covaxin doses to the 18 years age group.

The Centre and the state governments are making all efforts to reduce the cases to control virus from spreading through all measures at all levels. For this Covaxin, Covishiled are being administered to the people through first and second doses by inoculation drives.

Besides, the centre has taken steps to increase oxygen production by setting up plants across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the officials to set up more oxygen plants in the country and Telangana districts will get each of them to address the growing demands.