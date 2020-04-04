Bharat biotech vaccine against corona be successful: KTR

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao today welcomed the announcement of Bharat Biotech company of Hyderabad to prepare vaccine to fight corona cases. The minister extended greetings to the company towards its move for bringing a vaccine to treat coronavirus cases.

KTR tweeted that the efforts of Bharat biotech company succeed to roll out the vaccine. It is good to hear that Bharat biotech company is coming forward to manufacture a vaccine against Coronavirus he said.

The minister said that company CMD Dr Krishna Ella and his team efforts will be successful. The company has announced to come out with “Coro-Flu” – intranasal vaccine. The vaccine will fight against the Coronavirus and prevents flu.

It is used through the nose and to be rolling out in six months to one year for clinical trials.

The company has signed an international agreement with Wisconsin University Madison Scientists of US and vaccine company Flu Gen for the purpose.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.