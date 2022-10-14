Bharat Jodo Yatra gets tremendous response; Videos go viral

Hyderabad: Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi that began from Kanyakumari is receiving tremendous response. People from various sections of society are seen joining the march.

In one of the videos of the Yatra, a teenage girl, despite huge security arrangements, reached Rahul Gandhi to meet him.

The video of the incident video viral on social media after Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas shared it on social media.

Nothing but Pure Love 💙 pic.twitter.com/kT8ry8eu6g — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) October 11, 2022

In another video, a man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi was seen accompanying Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On day 30 of the Yatra, the former president of the JNU students’ union, Kanhaiya Kumar was also seen along with Yogendra Yadav.

“वो डंडे से तोड़ेंगे, हम झंडे से जोड़ेंगे”

Bharat Jodo Yatra- Day 30

(Mandya, Karnataka) pic.twitter.com/oYQtjUJqWL — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) October 6, 2022

Many such videos of the Yatra is going viral on social media. Following are some of them.

United and led by the uncompromising commitment of protecting the true spirit of India.#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/eynkxc6nnW — Congress (@INCIndia) October 14, 2022

#BharatJodoYatra touchdown in Andhra Pradesh!

Grand welcome from enthusiastic Congress leaders as Shri @RahulGandhi & all the Bharat Yatris stop by in the state before heading to Bellari, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/FeEI9fgVNm — Congress (@INCIndia) October 14, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra

As per Congress, the Yatra has begun with an aim to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre, to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralization.

A 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir that is being undertaken by Rahul Gandhi will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. The Yatra includes Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings.

It is being seen as a Congress’ “masterstroke” to take on the Narendra Modi government in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Yatra will pass through Hyderabad

The Yatra will also pass through Hyderabad. It will pass through the city’s major areas including Shamshabad, Aramgarh, Charminar, Afzalgunz, Mozamjahi Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally Darga, Vijaynagar Colony, Nagarjuna Circle, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Patancheru.

The Yatra which is currently in Karnataka is scheduled to enter Telangana on October 24.