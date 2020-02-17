Bharti Airtel pays Rs 10,000 crore in AGR dues to DoT

A+ A-

New Delhi: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday deposited Rs 10,000 crore as part of its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government after being rapped by the Supreme Court.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had issued fifth and final notice to telecom operators on February 14 for making payment immediately.

The move came after the apex court pulled up Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for not paying their AGR dues to the government by January 23.

Bharti Airtel’s total AGR dues as assessed by DoT reportedly amount to Rs 35,586 crore. The company said that it will make the rest of the payment before March 17 as it needs time to complete the exercise of calculating dues across 22 circles.

“We are in the process of completing the self-assessment exercise expeditiously and will duly make the balance payment upon completion of the same, before the next date of hearing in the Supreme Court,” said Bharti Airtel.

The company said it will also submit supporting details at the time of making balance payment.

Vodafone Idea’s total AGR dues are estimated at Rs 53,038 crore which include Rs 24,729 crore of spectrum dues and Rs 28,309 crore in licence fee.

Earlier, the company said it is in the process of assessing the dues it will be able to pay the government.