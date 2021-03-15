Bharti AXA announces new insurance campaign for better financial planning

Mumbai: Bharti AXA life insurance on Monday announced the launch of its new campaign ‘Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Income Pro’ for people in their 30s to make secured financial plans.

The new campaign by Bharti AXA Insurance Company Limited provides beneficiaries with a guaranteed solution that includes life insurance coverage, benefits of a savings product and sound financial returns amid uncertain markets.

The campaign will aim at helping people in urban India, especially in 20 cities which captures 8 per cent of the Indian population and accounts for 33 per cent of the household savings of India. It lands a sharp narrative for over four crore taxpayers and encourages them to choose the path of certainty while planning for the big goals in life.

Unveiling the campaign, Manik Nangia, chief operating officer of Bharti Enterprises, said, “We have contemporized the campaign narrative in view of the evolving needs and preferences of consumers amid uncertainties.”

The pan-India product-specific campaign is present in the market through TVC, ads on print and social media. With this, Bharti AXA Life Insurance aims to reach more than 20 million insurance intenders.

The multilingual campaign in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam is created and conceptualized by Creative Agency L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to educate people about the campaign.