Bharti Infratel, ZEE to be excluded from Nifty50

Mumbai, Aug 20 : Bellwether stock index Nifty50 will remove Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises from the stocks that comprise its weightage, NSE Indices said on Thursday.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) of NSE Indices decided to make the changes, based on the semi-annual review of indices.

Consequently, in their place, Divi’s Laboratories and SBI Life Insurance Company will be included in the index from September 25.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.