Bharti Infratel, ZEE to be excluded from Nifty50

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 11:49 pm IST
Bharti Infratel, ZEE to be excluded from Nifty50

Mumbai, Aug 20 : Bellwether stock index Nifty50 will remove Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises from the stocks that comprise its weightage, NSE Indices said on Thursday.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) of NSE Indices decided to make the changes, based on the semi-annual review of indices.

Consequently, in their place, Divi’s Laboratories and SBI Life Insurance Company will be included in the index from September 25.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Sonia rakes up intolerance bogey in I-Day statement
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close