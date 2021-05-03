Bharti Singh breaks down on Dance Deewane 3 [video]

Mumbai: In Sunday episode of dance reality show Dance Deewane 3, comedian Bharti Singh broke down in tears as she opened her heart about her mother testing positive for COVID-19. She and her husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa have replaced the original host of Dance Deewaane 3, Raghav Juyal, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video clip shared by Colors TV on Instagram, Bharti Singh was seen speaking about the devastation caused by coronavirus across the country. She can be heard saying in Hindi, “Corona is making us weep, taking so many lives. My mother had tested positive. My mother would call and, in one such a call, revealed how there was a ‘uncle’ in the neighbourhood who had died. She would cry, I was fearful thinking ‘will I get a phone call?’”

“Itna zyada tod dia hai Corona ne (Corona has broken us all)”, Bharti Singh continued. Actors Sonu Sood and Nora Fatehi who were the special guest on the show, also went emotional as tears rolled down their cheeks.

Check out the video below:

The second wave of the deadly COVID-19 has worsened the situation in India. With the health care system collapsing and shortage of oxygen supplies in hospitals, has led the country to record highest number of deaths in a single day.

From bodies piled-up in crematoriums to people loosing their lives waiting outside hospital for beds, heart-breaking visuals from across the country are going viral on internet.