Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa introduces their ‘hidden’ daughter [Video]

Mumbai: Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are currently hosting the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. They never fail to entertain the audience with their hilarious antics. A latest video of the two, which is doing rounds on social media, reveals about their daughter Gunjan.

The viral video, which is from the Dance Deewane 3 sets, was first shared by Haarsh on Instagram. He captioned it as ‘Beti’. In the clip Bharti Singh can be seen revealing that the dance reality show’s contestant Gunjan is their daughter.

Bharti jokingly says that Gunjan was born during the very start of their career. She says, “Mai batana chahti hoon ki Gunjan humari beti thi. Actually, jab humare career ki shuruwat hui thi tabhi ye paida ho gayi thi. To humne inhe iski mummy ko de diya tha, kyuki hum apne career pe dhyan dena chahte the. Ab career to humara bana nahi itna, to humne kaha ki apni beti to le lein.”

Bharti Singh also shared Haarsh’s post on her story and wrote, “humari Beti.”

For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh have currently replaced Raghav Juyal in Dance Deewane 3. Raghav is currently on a break from the show as he teste positive for COVID-19 last month.