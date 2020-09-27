Bhavesh Kumar wants to explore different mediums

By News Desk 1Published: 28th September 2020 1:38 am IST
Mumbai, Sep 27 : Actor Bhavesh Kumar, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film ‘P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar’, says he does not want to restrict himself and is ready to work on TV and web too.

“I will definitely consider TV if I get an opportunity. I don’t want to limit myself to just one medium and I want to explore other entertainment platforms too. If I get good offers, be it films or TV or the web, I will definitely consider it,” said the 19-year-old.

“I love watching ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. My mother and grandmother are big fans of TV shows and these shows are their favourite too,” he added.

He is currently awaiting the release of his next film “Hawayein”, which revolves around the story of a young man who heads out on a journey across India and how while exploring the country, he gets to know himself. The movie’s release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the team is now looking forward to an OTT release.

