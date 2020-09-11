BHEL to establish centre of excellence in AP: Minister

New Delhi/ Amaravati, Sep 11 : Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy on Friday said public sector major Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will set up a centre of excellence in the state.

“BHEL has agreed in principle to set up BHEL Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh,” said Reddy.

The Minister is currently on a tour of Delhi, meeting BHEL CMD Nalin Singhal and other senior officials.

He asked Singhal for partnership between the state and BHEL to award skill certificates to students who completed school education.

“He (Singhal) responded positively and said they (AP and BHEL) would partner in skill development and support ITI Colleges,” said Reddy.

According to Reddy, an entrepreneurship programme will also be started under the auspices of BHEL and invited Singhal to setup a solar panel plant each in AP districts.

The industries minister has also met Niti Aayog CEO Amitab Kant, seeking cooperation in the upcoming 30 skill development colleges in the state.

“Main sources for revenue in the state are agriculture and industries and sought cooperation of Niti Aayog in those sectors to which Amitab Kant responded positively and expressed his willingness to organise a digital conclave in Vizag at any time from October,” he said.

Reddy also met with DRDO Chairman Gundra Satish Reddy and officials from the Navy and Air Force, apprising them that AP government has laid a special focus on defence in its new industrial policy. He sought DRDO cooperation in this sector.

Reddy asked Navy chief Karambhir Singh to establish a Sonic System in Donakonda and also a naval base at Ramayapatnam port.

The Minister also met Air Force Chief B. S. Dhanoa, seeking cooperation to develop defence systems in Andhra Pradesh.

