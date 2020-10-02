Bhim Army begins protest at Jantar Mantar over Hathras gang-rape

New Delhi: Protesters have started gathering Jantar Mantar on Friday evening, demanding justice for the victim of Hathras gang-rape case.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is leading a protest rally from Jantar Mantar to the India Gate.

Security has been tightened around the India Gate as the initial plan of the Bhim Army was to assemble at the India Gate but later Azad tweeted that the assembly will take place at Jantar Mantar owing to the imposition of Section 144 around the India Gate.

“Like a dictator, the police has closed down the entire India Gate, showing dictatorship. But we will not let the demand for justice be weakened. Modi ji will have to answer ,” the Bhim Army chief tweeted.

Let's raise our voices for our daughters. Let's stand together against injustice.



Date – 2nd October

Time – 5 PM

Venue – Jantar Mantar #JusticeForManisha#ShameOnYogi pic.twitter.com/jxgOb2cRYB — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 2, 2020 \

In a video message posted earlier in the day, Azad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needed to break his silence over the brutal rape of the woman.

हाथरस के वहशीपन पर मोदी जी खामोश क्यों हैं? जिस UP से वे दूसरी बार सदन मे पहुँचे हैं उसी UP में हाथरस भी है क्या PM यह नहीं जानते? हमारी बहन को कचरे की तरह जलाया गया इस पर चुप्पी क्यों ? हम आज शाम पांच बजे इन तमाम सवालों के जवाब लेने इंडिया गेट आ रहे हैं। #BharatAtIndiaGate pic.twitter.com/COqKh0DyCM — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) October 2, 2020

“The PM washes the feet of Dalits before elections but remains quiet when a Dalit daughter of Uttar Pradesh is brutally raped. We will organise a protest at India Gate at 5pm today. The PM will have to give us answers,” he said.

The Bhim Army chief had also led a protest at Gate Number 5 of Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, soon after the victim was declared dead. On Wednesday, Azad was put under house arrest by local police in Saharanpur, where he started a “dharna”.

The party’s official Twitter handle said: “Let`s stand in solidarity against the barbaric Hathras incident. Today at 5 PM. Location – India Gate.”